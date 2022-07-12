© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Japan mourns Shinzo Abe

By Anthony Kuhn
Published July 12, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT

Japan's longest serving prime minister is being laid to rest in Tokyo today in a private family service. The country is still struggling to recover from the shock of his assassination.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Morning Edition
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now