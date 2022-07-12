© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
A breakdown of this year's Emmy nominees

By Linda Holmes
Published July 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT

Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus raked in Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, alongside newcomers Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
