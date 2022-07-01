© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The trial begins today for Brittney Griner, the WNBA star detained in Russia

By Bill Chappell,
Charles Maynes
Published July 1, 2022 at 3:29 AM EDT
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
/
AP
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 27, 2022.

The trial for Brittney Griner, a WNBA star who has been detained in Russia for more than four months on drug charges, begins Friday.

Griner, 31, was arrested on Feb. 17, after authorities at a Moscow area airport allegedly found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage — prompting a criminal charge of smuggling drugs into Russia. She could face up to 10 years in prison if she's convicted.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and star center with the Phoenix Mercury, has now been in custody for 134 days. The ordeal began one week before Russia invaded Ukraine. Her detention repeatedly has been extended, and her request for home detention was denied.

On Monday, a judge ordered Griner to be detained for the length of her trial.

In early May, the Biden administration declared Griner to be wrongfully detained by Russia's government, signaling that the U.S. would get aggressive in the pursuit of her freedom and return home.

She's being held as a hostage, the U.S. said. The State Department has said that the "Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs will lead the interagency team for securing Brittney Griner's release."

The trial is expected to start at 5 a.m. Eastern Friday.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
Charles Maynes
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now