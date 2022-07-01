© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Americans are rethinking their spending habits

By Linah Mohammad ,
Mallory Yu
Published July 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT

Inflation has affected the price of just about everything, from gas prices, to food, to housing. Across the country, Americans are rethinking their spending habits.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Mallory Yu
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now