Cassidy Hutchinson, a Mark Meadows aide, to testify at Tuesday's Jan. 6 panel hearing

By Ximena Bustillo
Published June 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT
The entrance to the room for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is seen after the panel announced Monday it has scheduled a surprise hearing for Tuesday to present evidence it says it recently obtained.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the Mark Meadows aide who appeared in videotaped testimony before the Jan. 6 committee last week, is the panel's surprise witness for Tuesday's hearing, NPR has confirmed.

The committee announced Monday that it would hold a hearing Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Watch the hearing here starting at 1 p.m.:

The hearing announcement was unexpected; the committee was on brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democrat-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This story will be updated.

Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
