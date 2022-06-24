© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

View reactions to the Roe v. Wade decision across the U.S.

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Catie DullEstefania MitreWynne Davis
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
Tyrone Turner for NPR
Updated June 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM ET

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion that was guaranteed nearly 50 years ago by the decision in

Roe v. Wade.

The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was released Friday morning. The justices, voting 6-3 along ideological lines, sided with the Mississippi abortion law that was in question.

Reactions were mixed across the country, with anti-abortion-rights supporters celebrating what they view as a victory, and abortion-rights activists expressing their frustration over the decision. Here are some of the scenes from D.C., and across the country.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR
Dee Dwyer for NPR
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
Getty Images
/ Tyrone Turner for NPR
Tyrone Turner for NPR
/ Tyrone Turner for NPR
Tyrone Turner for NPR
/ Tyrone Turner for NPR
Tyrone Turner for NPR
/ Tyrone Turner for NPR
Tyrone Turner for NPR
/ Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
/ Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
/ Dee Dwyer for NPR
Dee Dwyer for NPR
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
Getty Images
/ Tyrone Turner for NPR
Tyrone Turner for NPR
/ Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
/ Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Public Radio
Grace Widyatmadja
Grace Widyatmadja is a photo editing intern working with NPR's visuals desk and Goats & Soda.
Catie Dull
Estefania Mitre
Estefania Mitre (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for social media who works with visual elements to amplify stories across platforms. She has experience reporting on culture, social justice and music.
Wynne Davis
