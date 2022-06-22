© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
More than 900 people have reportedly been killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan

By Diaa Hadid
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:18 AM EDT
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a government helicopter to evacuate injured people in Gayan district, Paktika province, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said.
Bakhtar State News Agency via AP
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a government helicopter to evacuate injured people in Gayan district, Paktika province, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said.

Hundreds of people have been buried under rubble and many feared dead – after a powerful earthquake shook parts of eastern Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan.

The Taliban's state-run news agency says more than 900 people have been killed and as many as 600 more injured. It was not possible to immediately confirm that number, because the earthquake hit remote areas.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9.

The hardest hit areas were remote farming villages in the eastern Afghan province of Paktika. Authorities had to dispatch rescue workers by helicopter to dig people out.

A video shared by the news agency featured a man pointing at homes around him in the early light.

Another man in a neighboring province told NPR they were hearing reports that dozens of people had been buried under their homes – and were feared dead – in other remote villages near the Pakistani border.

The earthquake comes as a hunger crisis grips Afghanistan: around half the population of 40 million people need food aid to avert starvation, and the U.N. reports that nearly 95% of Afghans are not eating enough.

Another massive earthquake previously struck the country in 2015, where more than 300 people died and more than 2,000 were injured.

NPR's Ayana Archie contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
