See some of our favorite pictures from the Something In The Water music festival

By Joshua Bryant,
Tyrone Turner, Vanessa Castillo
Published June 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT
Anderson .Paak
Joshua Bryant / NPR
/
NPR
Anderson .Paak

The Something In The Water music festival had its first run in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

The festival's creator, Pharrell Williams, moved it to Washington, D.C., from Virginia Beach, Va.

The three-day event included performers such as Anderson .Paak; Ozuna; Raveena; Tyler, the Creator; J Balvin; Denzel Curry; Omar Apollo and many more.

Take a look at the scene and the performances:

Tobe Nwigwe and his wife, Fat Nwigwe
Joshua Bryant / NPR
/
NPR
Tobe Nwigwe and his wife, Fat Nwigwe
Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage on Friday, June 17.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Crowds scream and raise their phones as Moneybagg Yo takes the stage on Friday, June 17.
Moneybagg Yo
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Moneybagg Yo
Teyana Taylor
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
/
NPR
Teyana Taylor
Jon Batiste
Joshua Bryant / NPR
/
NPR
Jon Batiste
Baby Tate
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
/
NPR
Baby Tate
Usher
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
/
NPR
Usher
The crowds raise their hands during 6lack's performance Friday, June 17.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
The crowds raise their hands during 6lack's performance Friday, June 17.
Quinn XCII is displayed on a large monitor with the U.S. Capitol in the background as he performs Friday, June 17.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Quinn XCII is displayed on a large monitor with the U.S. Capitol in the background as he performs Friday, June 17.
Lucky Daye
Joshua Bryant / NPR
/
NPR
Lucky Daye
Friends (from left) Tatiana Teran, from Richmond, Va., Jasmine Bates, from Atlanta, and Monique Brown, from Sterling, Va., enjoy the festival Friday, June 17.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Friends (from left) Tatiana Teran, from Richmond, Va., Jasmine Bates, from Atlanta, and Monique Brown, from Sterling, Va., enjoy the festival Friday, June 17.
J Balvin
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
/
NPR
J Balvin
Pusha T
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
/
NPR
Pusha T
Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake
Vanessa Castillo / NPR
/
NPR
Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake
6lack
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
6lack
Rapper T.I.
Joshua Bryant / NPR
/
NPR
Rapper T.I.
Friends Ibrahim Hydara, from Rockville, Md. (center with hat), and Rasheed Billy, from Baltimore, Md., lounge in their inflatable couches as they take in the scene at the music festival on Friday, June 17.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Friends Ibrahim Hydara, from Rockville, Md. (center with hat), and Rasheed Billy, from Baltimore, Md., lounge in their inflatable couches as they take in the scene at the music festival on Friday, June 17.
Pharrell Williams
Joshua Bryant / NPR
/
NPR
Pharrell Williams

Joshua Bryant
Tyrone Turner
Vanessa Castillo
