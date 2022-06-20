© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTS' hiatus announcement shocked fans and global music industry alike

By Anthony Kuhn
Published June 20, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT

The decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break no only broke fans' hearts. It sent shockwaves through the music industry..

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Morning Edition
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now