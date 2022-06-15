© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Climate change could be to blame for the Sriracha shortage

By Ashish Valentine,
Justine Kenin
Published June 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT

There's a nationwide shortage of the beloved hot sauce, Sriracha from Huy Fong Foods. And climate change could be the culprit.

Ashish Valentine
Justine Kenin
