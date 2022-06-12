© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Tony Awards 2022: Why Jennifer Hudson made history

By Rina Torchinsky
Published June 12, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jordan Strauss
/
Invision/AP
Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Updated June 13, 2022 at 1:54 AM ET

The 75th annual Tony Awards named the best of Broadway in the 2021-22 season. And it was a big night for Jennifer Hudson.

A Tony Award is the final piece of the puzzle for Hudson, who reached EGOT status — or winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson was a producer for A Strange Loop, which was nominated for best musical. In the words of the show's creator Michael R. Jackson, the show is "a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show who is writing a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show... who is caught in a self-referential loop of his own self hatred."

Hudson has won a Daytime Emmy for her role as executive producer for Baby Yaga, Grammy awards for The Color Purple and her debut self-titled studio album, and an Oscar for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls.

A full list of Tony Award winners can be seen here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / WorldNPR Top Stories
Rina Torchinsky
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now