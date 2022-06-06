© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modern Notebook for June 5, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published June 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
Picture of Chris Cerrone
Jacob Blickenstaff/Jacob Blickenstaff
/
AUGUST 16, 2018 - BROOKLYN, NY - Composer Christopher Cerrone.

On Modern Notebook this week: Tyler Kline shares a solo cello work by Chris Cerrone titled “The Pleasure at Being the Cause,” and music for violin and marimba titled “Atlas Pumas,” by Gabriela Ortiz. And Olga Bell’s “Zero Initiative,” which derives melodies and rhythms from a recorded conversation.

Plus: music by Kitty Xiao, Tania Leon, Cornelius Boots, Anna Meredith, and others; and performances by cellist Inbal Segev, violist Jordan Bak, pianist Karen Walwyn, violinist Mari Samuelsen, and more.

That and more on the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

  • Spartan Arcs by David Lang.
  • Chris Cerrone’s The Pleasure at Being the Cause.
  • Dark Wood by Jennifer Higdon.
  • Joan Tower’s Wild Purple.
  • Emei by Kitty Xiao.
  • Tania Léon’s Ritual.
  • Kinds of Light by Michael Gilbertson.

Hour 2

  • Midi by Anna Meredith.
  • Olga Bell’s Zero Initiative.
  • Atlas Pumas by Gabriela Ortiz.
  • Cornelius Boots’ Crow Cavern.
  • Spare the Rod! by Yevginy Sharlat.

Tags

Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is an evening host on WUSF 89.7 and a Classical Music host on WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. In addition to his work in radio, he is also a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil, Italy and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music.
See stories by Tyler Kline
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now