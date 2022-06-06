Modern Notebook for June 5, 2022

On Modern Notebook this week: Tyler Kline shares a solo cello work by Chris Cerrone titled “The Pleasure at Being the Cause,” and music for violin and marimba titled “Atlas Pumas,” by Gabriela Ortiz. And Olga Bell’s “Zero Initiative,” which derives melodies and rhythms from a recorded conversation.

Plus: music by Kitty Xiao, Tania Leon, Cornelius Boots, Anna Meredith, and others; and performances by cellist Inbal Segev, violist Jordan Bak, pianist Karen Walwyn, violinist Mari Samuelsen, and more.

That and more on the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Spartan Arcs by David Lang.

by David Lang. Chris Cerrone’s The Pleasure at Being the Cause .

. Dark Wood by Jennifer Higdon.

by Jennifer Higdon. Joan Tower’s Wild Purple.

Emei by Kitty Xiao.

by Kitty Xiao. Tania Léon’s Ritual .

. Kinds of Light by Michael Gilbertson.

Hour 2