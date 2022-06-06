© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: De Falla’s “Nights in the Gardens of Spain”

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 6, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
Manuel De Falla composed his work for piano and orchestra, Nights in the Gardens of Spain, during the First World War, but the conception of the piece took place earlier during a stay in France. The composer actually labeled the work as a set of “Symphonic Impressions,” and with such an evocative title, many have asked whether or not the work is programmatic. De Falla simply said, “The music has no pretensions to being descriptive; it is merely expressive.” It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Evening Masterwork
