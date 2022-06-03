Vinith Misra: How can our relationships with computers be funnier and friendlier?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Humor Us.

Artificial intelligence and people often struggle to seamlessly interact. Computer scientist Vinith Misra shares how computational humor could help bridge the gap between humans and their machines.

About Vinith Misra

Vinith Misra is a computer scientist and currently works as the technical director for content strategy data science at Roblox. Previously, he worked at Netflix and IBM Watson.

He's received the Stanford Graduate Fellowship, the National Science and Defense Graduate Fellowship and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's David Adler Memorial Thesis Prize. In 2015, he was a member of Forbes' "30 Under 30." He also consulted on the HBO television show "Silicon Valley."

Misra got his bachelor's and his master's in engineering from MIT. He earned his Ph.D. at Stanford University's Information Systems Lab.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Katie Simon. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

