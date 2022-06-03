Kasha Patel: Why we should use comedy to explain science

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Humor Us.

Can humor help us learn about the world? Science writer and comedian Kasha Patel thinks so. She applies the scientific method to stand-up comedy, and uses humor to teach science.

About Kasha Patel

Kasha Patel is a science writer and stand-up comedian. She is the deputy weather editor of the Capital Weather Gang at The Washington Post. Patel is also the founder of DC Science Comedy.

Prior to writing for The Washington Post, she wrote about the Earth for NASA and she hosted the Undark science magazine's podcast.

Patel got her bachelor's in chemistry from Wake Forest University, and earned her master's degree in science journalism at Boston University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Katie Simon.

