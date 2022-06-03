Heavy rains flood streets in parts of South Florida as a storm passes through

Updated June 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM ET

As the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, heavy rainfall pounded parts of South Florida on Saturday as a potential tropical cyclone passed through.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Florida's east coast south of the Brevard County line to near Jupiter as of Saturday afternoon.

A tropical storm warning is also in effect for the Northwestern Bahamas and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda.

The National Weather Service's Miami office said the storm's heaviest rains have now moved offshore, but on Saturday afternoon there was "still the chance for localized flooding with isolated showers/storms behind the system, especially over areas that have already received a lot of rain, though peeks of sun are showing on satellite."

Some cars have gotten stuck in flooded streets and hundreds lost power. Early Saturday morning, the city of Miami posted video of a flooded street.

Road conditions are extremely dangerous right now. Stay home and don’t walk or drive on flooded roads. Do not attempt to retrieve stranded vehicles, because the flood prevents you from seeing hazards, such as, electric wires, cracks or others. #StayHome #tropicalcycloneone pic.twitter.com/N7j1sn6DBw — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) June 4, 2022

"Road conditions are extremely dangerous right now. Stay home and don't walk or drive on flooded roads," the city said in a tweet.

"The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NWS said.

The NWS said the potential cyclone is forecast to move in a northeast direction from Florida to the near north of the Bahamas Saturday night, and move near or to the north of Bermuda on Monday.

