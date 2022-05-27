Evening Masterwork: Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Op. 35

Erich Korngold spent much of his life composing for film, so it’s no surprise that many of his concert works are influenced by his film scores. The opening of his Violin Concerto borrows material from a film score he wrote in 1937, and the folk-dance theme of the final movement came from a different film score from the same year. Despite utilizing existing material throughout the concerto, the music does stand on its own, independent of the film versions of the music. The Violin Concerto by Erich Korngold, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.