© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterwork: Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Op. 35

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published May 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
Picture of Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Korngold – Evening Masterwork

Erich Korngold spent much of his life composing for film, so it’s no surprise that many of his concert works are influenced by his film scores. The opening of his Violin Concerto borrows material from a film score he wrote in 1937, and the folk-dance theme of the final movement came from a different film score from the same year. Despite utilizing existing material throughout the concerto, the music does stand on its own, independent of the film versions of the music. The Violin Concerto by Erich Korngold, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags

Evening Masterwork
Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
See stories by Andy Lalino
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now