Evening Masterwork: Dvorak’s Cello Concerto

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published May 27, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
Antonin Dvorak – Evening Masterwork 7:00 PM

Evening Masterwork for May 23, 2022 – 7:00 PM on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

Dvorak once complained that the cello was “nasal-like” at the top of its range and “mumbles” at the bottom. Sometimes composers do have to write music for instruments they aren’t necessarily fond of… and fortunately, those feelings didn’t stop Dvorak from composing his magnificent Cello Concerto in b minor. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Andy Lalino
