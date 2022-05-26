© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Students at a Michigan school where a mass shooting occurred show support for Uvalde

By The Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Oxford High School students walked out of classes on Thursday in Oxford, Mich., to show their support for the community of Uvalde, Texas, where a mass shooting occurred at an elementary school this week.
Mandi Wright
/
Detroit Free Press via AP
Oxford High School students walked out of classes on Thursday in Oxford, Mich., to show their support for the community of Uvalde, Texas, where a mass shooting occurred at an elementary school this week.

OXFORD, Mich. — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a 'U' on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas.

"We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it," sophomore Andrew Sholtz told The Detroit News.

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers this week at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Oxford school officials knew a walkout was planned and worked to ensure students would be safe, spokeswoman Danielle Stublensky said.

She said it was part of a national effort by Students Demand Action, a group calling for changes in gun laws.

"As a community, our hearts are with Uvalde and we understand why some of our students chose to participate in the national walkout," Stublensky said.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the Oxford school shooting. His parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter under a theory that they made a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failed to respond to signs of mental distress.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
The Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now