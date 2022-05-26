Modern Notebook for May 8, 2022

This week on Modern Notebook: Tyler Kline shares a work for violin and voice by Kaija Saariaho titled Changing Light; plus, “Aroma Foliado” by Gabriela Ortiz, a string quartet work that is both inspired by Mozart, and alternates between dream sequences and Mexican rhythms.

Featuring music by Kate Moore, Andy Akiho, Nathan Hudson, Texu Kim, John Adams, Elizabeth Hoffman, and others; and performances by pianist Danny Holt, Sandbox Percussion, Southwest Chamber Orchestra, violinist Pauline Kim Harris, and more.

That and much more on the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.