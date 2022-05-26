© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Classical WSMR

Modern Notebook for May 8, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
Composer Gabriela Ortiz.
Composer Gabriela Ortiz. (Photo courtesy of the artist.)

This week on Modern Notebook: Tyler Kline shares a work for violin and voice by Kaija Saariaho titled Changing Light; plus, “Aroma Foliado” by Gabriela Ortiz, a string quartet work that is both inspired by Mozart, and alternates between dream sequences and Mexican rhythms.

Featuring music by Kate Moore, Andy Akiho, Nathan Hudson, Texu Kim, John Adams, Elizabeth Hoffman, and others; and performances by pianist Danny Holt, Sandbox Percussion, Southwest Chamber Orchestra, violinist Pauline Kim Harris, and more.

That and much more on the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Classical WSMR Modern Notebook
Ray Hawthorne
