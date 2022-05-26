Modern Notebook for May 29, 2022

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook, Tyler Kline shares music by Nico Muhly performed by the Claremont Trio, as well as a work for cello and voice by Yaz Lancaster titled “diepenveen.” And, Juri Seo’s String Quartet: Infinite Season, which tells the story of a year unfolding, sound by sound.

Plus: works by Mark Danciger, Bosba Panh, Toru Takemitsu, Chen Yi, Chinary Ung, and others; and performances by pianist Danny Holt, cellist India Gailey, guitarist Jamie Monck, Argus Trio, and more.

That’s on the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.