© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WSMR

Modern Notebook for May 29, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
Composer Yaz Lancaster
Samantha
/
Composer Yaz Lancaster (photo courtesy of the artist)

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook, Tyler Kline shares music by Nico Muhly performed by the Claremont Trio, as well as a work for cello and voice by Yaz Lancaster titled “diepenveen.” And, Juri Seo’s String Quartet: Infinite Season, which tells the story of a year unfolding, sound by sound.

Plus: works by Mark Danciger, Bosba Panh, Toru Takemitsu, Chen Yi, Chinary Ung, and others; and performances by pianist Danny Holt, cellist India Gailey, guitarist Jamie Monck, Argus Trio, and more.

That’s on the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Tags

Classical WSMR Modern Notebook
Ray Hawthorne
See stories by Ray Hawthorne
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now