Modern Notebook for May 22, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
Composer Steven Mackey
Kah Poon
/
Composer Steven Mackey. Photo courtesy of the artist.

On the next Modern Notebook, hear a concerto for electric guitar and orchestra by Steven Mackey titled “Tuck and Roll,” plus works by Reena Esmail, Molly Joyce, and others. And the “Tableau XII for solo viola” by Tyson Gholston Davis, which is part of a series of pieces where the composer explores the expressive possibilities of a given instrument.

Also featuring music by Tiange Zhou, David Liptak, Hannah Peel, Liisa Hirsch, Angelica Negron, and others; and performances by pianist Eunmi Ko, Aizuri Quartet with pianist Adrienne Kim, violist Jordan Bak, saxophonist Don-Paul Kahl, violinist Mari Samuelsen, pianist Robert Fleitz, and more.

Join Tyler Kline for Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Ray Hawthorne
