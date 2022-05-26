© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for May 15, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
Composer Fjóla Evans
LANDON SPEERS
/
Composer Fjóla Evans (photo credit: Landon Speers)

Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook, Tyler Kline shares music for bass clarinet by Isang Yun plus an orchestral work by Rain Worthington titled “Dreaming Through Fog.” And Fjóla Evans’ “Augun” for solo cello, which is inspired by an Icelandic lullaby that is also a love poem written from the woman’s perspective.

Also featuring music by Shuying Li, Pascal Le Boeuf, Akmal Parwez, Nico Muhly, Vijay Iyer, Yoon-Ji Lee, and others; and performances by cellist India Gailey, Four Corners Ensemble, Duo Montagnard, bass clarinetist Alicia Lee, Ensemble Mise-En, and others.

That’s on this week’s Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

