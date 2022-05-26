Modern Notebook for May 15, 2022

Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook, Tyler Kline shares music for bass clarinet by Isang Yun plus an orchestral work by Rain Worthington titled “Dreaming Through Fog.” And Fjóla Evans’ “Augun” for solo cello, which is inspired by an Icelandic lullaby that is also a love poem written from the woman’s perspective.

Also featuring music by Shuying Li, Pascal Le Boeuf, Akmal Parwez, Nico Muhly, Vijay Iyer, Yoon-Ji Lee, and others; and performances by cellist India Gailey, Four Corners Ensemble, Duo Montagnard, bass clarinetist Alicia Lee, Ensemble Mise-En, and others.

That’s on this week’s Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.