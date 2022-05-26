© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterwork: Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published May 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
Photo of Carl Nielsen
Carl Neilsen – Evening Masterwork 7:00 PM

While many regard Carl Nielsen as a composer “born to write symphonies,” he had quite a bit of difficulty when it came to producing his Fifth Symphony. This was at a time when the composer was not only increasingly busy with other musical activities, but also in the midst of a long separation from his wife, and those difficulties manifest within the music in various ways. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags

Evening Masterwork
Ray Hawthorne
See stories by Ray Hawthorne
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now