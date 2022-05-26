Evening Masterwork: Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5

While many regard Carl Nielsen as a composer “born to write symphonies,” he had quite a bit of difficulty when it came to producing his Fifth Symphony. This was at a time when the composer was not only increasingly busy with other musical activities, but also in the midst of a long separation from his wife, and those difficulties manifest within the music in various ways. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.