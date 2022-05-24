© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Here are the key primary election runoff results from Texas

Published May 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

There are runoffs for both Democrats and Republicans in Texas' 28th Congressional District. For Democrats, there's a highly contested race between incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. And for Republicans, Cassy Garcia, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, is up against Sandra Whitten, who has previously run against Cuellar in the general election.

There's also a primary runoff race for lieutenant governor that pits incumbent Ken Paxton against George P. Bush, nephew of former President Bush and the state's Land Commissioner.

