It's a mink... It's a muskrat... It's an otter in the Detroit River

By Linah Mohammad,
Roberta Rampton
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT

The first recorded sighting of a river otter in the Detroit River in more than 100 years is an indicator that the environment is improving.

Linah Mohammad
Roberta Rampton
Roberta Rampton is NPR's White House editor. She joined the Washington Desk in October 2019 after spending more than six years as a White House correspondent for Reuters. Rampton traveled around America and to more than 20 countries covering President Trump, President Obama and their vice presidents, reporting on a broad range of political, economic and foreign policy topics. Earlier in her career, Rampton covered energy and agriculture policy.
