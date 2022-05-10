© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Here are the key primary election results from Nebraska

Published May 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Nebraska and West Virginia hold their statewide primaries on Tuesday.

In Nebraska, the governor's race has top billing, as polls show a close Republican contest between Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen.

Herbster, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has faced accusations of groping from multiple women. He denies the allegations.

Nebraska's last polling places close at 9 p.m. ET.

