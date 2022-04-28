Encore: Cities like Tulsa, Okla., are paying people to move there

Zeninjor Enwemeka is a temporary reporter for Planet Money. Enwemeka has spent several years covering business, tech and culture as well as transportation at Member station WBUR in Boston. She's reported on disparities in mortgage lending, Mexico City's bus system and what US cities can learn from it, and the economic impact of COVID on workers, businesses and entrepreneurs.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.