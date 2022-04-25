© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
A new documentary focuses on the near-fatal poisoning of Russian opposition leader

By Rob Schmitz,
Linah MohammadSarah Handel
Published April 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT

NPR's Rob Schmitz talks with Daniel Roher, director of the documentary Navalny, about the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader.

Rob Schmitz
Linah Mohammad
Sarah Handel
