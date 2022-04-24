© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
President Emmanuel Macron is projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen

By The Associated Press
Published April 24, 2022 at 2:38 AM EDT
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, on Sunday.

Updated April 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM ET

PARIS — French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and saw a surge in French support for extremist ideas.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002. But he would face a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory to become France's youngest president at 39. The margin is expected to be way smaller this time: Polling agencies Opinionway, Harris and Ifop projected that Macron would win between 57% and 58.5% percent of the vote, with Le Pen getting between 41.5% and 43%.

The Associated Press
