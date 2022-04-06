© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Attorney General Garland tests positive for COVID

By Carrie Johnson,
Lisa Lambert
Published April 6, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Justice Department on April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. He tested positive for COVID-19 within hours of making remarks.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Justice Department on April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. He tested positive for COVID-19 within hours of making remarks.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The news comes hours after Garland appeared at a press conference about how the Justice Department is cracking down on Russia, which was attended by members of the media as well as other officials.

The Department said the 69-year-old cabinet member asked to be tested after learning he may have been exposed to the virus and he is not experiencing symptoms. Garland has been vaccinated and boosted, and will isolate at home for at least five days.

Garland attended Saturday's Gridiron dinner, an elite event in Washington for political leaders and journalists, along with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Representatives Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro, who have also all tested positive as well.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Lisa Lambert
