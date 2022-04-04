Maren Morris: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Maren Morris is the country artist most gracefully poised at the spot where future thinking meets time-honored ways. Consider the setting for her second Tiny Desk performance — this time a (home) Concert — and the first filmed in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn. Morris and her band offer (mostly) songs from her new album, Humble Quest, in a luxuriously curtained corner of the city's new Soho House, the private club that typifies 21st century luxe leisure — this one housed in the May Hosiery building, a landmark harkening back to Music City's industrial past.

The four songs in this set likewise apply her highly attuned sensibility to classic song subjects: the value of hard work, the intimacy of marriage and the rejuvenating power of a great song. From the low-riding "Circles Around This Town" to "The Bones," the chart-topping ballad that secured her place on wedding playlists forevermore, Morris delivers her songs with clear-eyed passion as the band — all behind-the-scenes Nashville stars, including Side Piece member Annie Clements on bass and background vocals — locks in to her every cue. Humble Quest is, for Morris, a triumph in a personal key, and this mini-concert shows just why she's both revolutionary and relatable.

SET LIST

"Circles Around This Town"

"I Can't Love You Anymore"

"Background Music"

"The Bones"

MUSICIANS

Maren Morris: vocals, guitar

Christian Paschall: drums

Bennett Lewis: guitar / vocals

Annie Clements: bass, vocals

Eric Montgomery: guitar, vocals

Matt Butler: organ, vocals

Rachel Beauregard: guitar, vocals

