6 people are dead and 9 are injured in a Sacramento shooting

By Joe Hernandez
Published April 3, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
Emergency personnel walk near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
Emergency personnel walk near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.

Six people are dead and at least nine others are injured after a predawn shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

Earlier in the morning, Sacramento Police said they had closed the area from 9th Street to 13th Street between L Street and J Street and urged people to avoid the area due to a "large police presence."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Tags

US / World
Joe Hernandez
