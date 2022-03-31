© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daddy Yankee, a reggaeton 'leyenda,' retires

By Ailsa Chang,
Felix ContrerasMiguel MaciasSarah Handel
Published March 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT

Reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement from music at the age of 45. But it's unclear whether that means he'll never perform or release music again.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
Sarah Handel
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now