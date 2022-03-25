© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials hope Miami Beach spring break curfew will discourage violence

By Greg Allen
Published March 25, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT

Miami Beach has imposed a midnight spring break curfew and declared a state of emergency after shootings left five people wounded.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now