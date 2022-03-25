© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
In Poland, Biden will be a short drive from the Ukrainian border

By Steve Inskeep,
Tamara Keith
Published March 25, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT

President Biden is spending time in Poland to show support for allies on NATO's eastern flank nervous about Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and grappling with an influx of refugees from the war.

Steve Inskeep
Tamara Keith
