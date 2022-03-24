© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watching Ketanji Brown Jackson's brutal confirmation hearings

By Juana Summers,
Megan LimSarah Handel
Published March 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers revisits Petee Talley, a supporter of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, to discuss the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Megan Lim
Sarah Handel
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now