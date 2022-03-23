Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 23)

As Wednesday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Thursday will mark one month since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Thousands more people were able to escape cities under attack this week, but many remain trapped as humanitarian corridors keep failing. Intense fighting continues over several key places, including the capital of Kyiv and the port city of Mariupol.

The U.S. government assessed that members of Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine by hitting civilian targets. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the conclusion was based on a "careful review" of information from public and intelligence sources. He said the attacks have resulted in nearly 5,000 civilian causalities.

Leaders of NATO and the G-7 prepare for an emergency summit. President Biden and European allies plan to announce new sanctions for Russia and new humanitarian aid for Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany would not heed calls for NATO peacekeepers to enter the war in Ukraine. Poland is expelling 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies.

Russia will sell its natural gas to "unfriendly" countries in rubles only. President Vladimir Putin said the country will stop accepting euros and dollars from European or American gas buyers. The move appeared to be an attempt to prop up Russia's flagging currency.

Nestlé will limit its sales in Russia after criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Swiss conglomerate said it will remain in Russia only with essential products, such as infant food and hospital nutrition.

In-depth

Belarus granted refugee status to a Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspect wanted by the FBI.

With war on its doorstep, Germany plans a major military buildup.

Donated clothes help in Ukraine. But there's one thing aid experts like better.

When Russia shelled their building in Mariupol, 13 neighbors banded together to flee.

Ukrainian sailors tried to block a Russian oligarch's yacht from docking in Turkey.

Earlier developments

You can read more news from Wednesday here, as well as more in-depth reporting and daily recaps here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.