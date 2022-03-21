Watch: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings

© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
By NPR Washington Desk
Published March 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off four days of hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Confirmation hearings kick off Monday for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge whom President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat when he retires this summer.

Four days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled this week, and Democrats are hoping to finish the confirmation process before Congress recesses on April 8. Jackson will appear before lawmakers during the first three days.

She'll give an opening statement on Monday and then take questions from panel members on Tuesday and Wednesday. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

