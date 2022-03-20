© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukraine latest: a dire need for humanitarian aid

By Becky Sullivan
Published March 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT

As Russia continues to relentlessly bomb Ukrainian cities, the task of delivering aid to civilians there is becoming more challenging.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now