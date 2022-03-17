© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Andrew Bird, 'Atomized'

Jefferson Public Radio | By Eric Teel
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT

Andrew Bird transports listeners to a lush musical world. Highlighted by his uniquely distorted pizzicato violin, pitch-perfect whistling and distinctively erudite lyrics, "Atomized" finds Bird ruminating on a line from Joan Didion's 1968 essay collection Slouching Towards Bethlehem: "It was the first time I had dealt directly and flatly with the evidence of atomization, the proof that things fall apart." Bird responds to the illusion of the promised American dream: "They'll demagnetize your poles / And you know they're going to try to delete you / So now you're atomized / Unwhole." In the brilliantly monochrome video directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, Bird's mind gradually decouples from his body.

Copyright 2022 Jefferson Public Radio. To see more, visit Jefferson Public Radio.

Tags

US / WorldNPR Top Stories
Eric Teel
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now