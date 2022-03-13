© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope Francis issues an urgent plea for an end to the war

By Rina Torchinsky
Published March 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday.
Gregorio Borgia
/
AP
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday.

Pope Francis condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, calling it a "massacre."

"The only thing to do is stop this unacceptable armed aggression before it reduces cities into cemeteries," Francis told a crowd of worshipers gathered at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City during his Sunday blessing.

Francis urged people to take in refugees from Ukraine. More than 2.5 million people have already fled Ukraine due to the invasion, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The pope seemed particularly somber, Reuters reported.

"In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!" Francis said, before asking the crowd to join him in silent prayer for an end to the war.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Rina Torchinsky
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now