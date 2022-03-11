Jill Heinerth: What can we learn from our planet's hidden waterways?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode What Lies Beneath.

Underneath the surface, there lies a vast network of natural and manmade waterways. Cave diver Jill Heinerth shares her adventures through our planet's plumbing and the ways it secretly connects us.

About Jill Heinerth

Jill Heinerth is an underwater cave explorer, author, climate advocate, and filmmaker.

In 2001, Heinerth became the first person to dive inside the iceberg caves of Antarctica. She is also the first Explorer-in-Residence of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and is part of the inaugural class of the Women Divers Hall of Fame. Heinerth was awarded the Sir Christopher Ondaatje Medal for Exploration. She has produced documentaries like We Are Water and her book is called Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver.

Heinerth received a BFA in Visual Communications Design from York University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.