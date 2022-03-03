© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Former NATO commander says a no-fly zone over Ukraine must be on the table

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Lauren HodgesChristopher Intagliata
Published March 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with retired U.S. Air Force general Philip Breedlove about calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine — and why that could push Russia and the democratic West closer to war.

Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
