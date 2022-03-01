© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
For the 1st time, 2 women are seated behind the president during a State of the Union

By Heidi Glenn
Published March 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST

History was made at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night.

For the first time, two women were seated on the platform behind the president during a State of the Union address.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat behind Biden during his joint address to Congress last year, but that speech was not an official State of the Union address.

They flanked the president tonight for his first official State of the Union speech.

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on.
Chip Somodevilla / AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on.

Heidi Glenn
