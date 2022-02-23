Ukraine moves to declare a national state of emergency and calls up reservists

Ukraine is moving to declare a national state of emergency, as the country faces the threat of an imminent Russian invasion. The move will clear the way for new measures to boost security — and to protect Ukraine's economy.

Ukraine's foreign ministry is telling any Ukrainians who are in Russia to leave immediately, warning that it won't be able to offer help or consular services.

Also on Wednesday, the head of Ukraine's military signed a conscription order calling reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 to service that will extend up to one year.

The moves come one day after Russia's Federation Council granted President Vladimir Putin the power to deploy Russian military forces outside of its borders. The U.S., EU and their allies are hitting Russia with sanctions in response to Putin's decision to recognize two Ukrainian territories as independent republics — and to send troops there.

For the emergency declaration to take effect, it will need to be approved by parliament. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the National Security and Defense Council agreed to the step during a meeting on Wednesday.

The emergency measures could take a wide range of forms, Ukraine's security chief, Oleksiy Danilov, said in an announcement on the presidential website. New restrictions could be placed on transportation, and vehicles could face inspections, he said, and people could be required to show identification documents.

