Ahead of new masking guidelines, White House wants to stop mixed messages

By Tamara Keith
Published February 23, 2022 at 5:09 AM EST

In May, the last time the CDC released mask guidance, the messaging from the White House was a confusing mess. Public health experts say the White House needs to do a better job this time around.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
