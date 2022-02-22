© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Committee approves Florida's 15-week abortion limit, sending the measure to the Senate floor

Health News Florida
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
Sen. Audrey Gibson listens during a meeting
WFSU
/
Sen. Audrey Gibson, a Jacksonville Democrat who voted against the bill, says women "have the right to decide what they want to do as an individual and with their doctor,”

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 13-6 to approve the bill, which is similar to a Mississippi law that is being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

After the House passed the measure last week, a bill that would prevent abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is poised to go to the full Senate.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted 13-6 to approve the bill (HB 5), which is similar to a Mississippi law that is being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Committee Chair Kelli Stargel, a Lakeland Republican who is the Senate sponsor of the bill, said viability of babies has gotten earlier since the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling in 1973.

“This is about what we as a state should be responsible for and how we as a state should move forward and looking at within the confines of law,” she said.

Sen. Audrey Gibson, a Jacksonville Democrat who voted against the bill, cited a need for freedom.

“We’re talking about individuals who certainly have the right to decide what they want to do as an individual and with their doctor,” Gibson said. “And we’re not talking about any individual, we’re talking about women. And we have the, certainly, intellect and exposure to determine what is best for us in any given situation.”

The Republican-dominated House previously approved the bill in a 78-39 vote along nearly straight party lines.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags

2022 Florida Legislatureabortionabortion bill
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content