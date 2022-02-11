© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are you over the pandemic? We want to hear about your worries or hopes

By Alina Selyukh
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
What, if anything, do you expect to change in the next few months? Tell us your story.
NPR
What, if anything, do you expect to change in the next few months? Tell us your story.

After almost two years, many offices that have remained closed are finally talking about bringing back staff. More states have begun lifting indoor masking requirements and relaxing other COVID-related restrictions.

Do you expect notable changes in your life?

Are you returning to work after taking a break for caregiving? Are there pandemic habits you're thrilled to see go — or expect to stay forever? What changes do you foresee to your home life, your finances, your approach to travel or shopping?

Sharing your story helps us understand what Americans are facing right now and informs our reporting.

Please fill out the form below. An NPR reporter may contact you for a story. And thanks!

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now