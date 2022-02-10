Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID a second time

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, Clarence House announced on Twitter. It said the 73-year-old is self-isolating but did not elaborate on his condition.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible," the palace added.

Prince Charles was due in the Hampshire city to unveil a statue of 13th-century Jewish businesswoman Licoricia of Winchester, according to the BBC. The moneylender and single parent helped fund the construction of Westminster Abbey and bankroll three English kings, and was murdered in 1277.

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley's life-size bronze statue, depicting Licoricia holding her son's hand, was unveiled in front of a crowd on Prince Charles' behalf, the BBC reports.

It appears to have been a busy week for the heir to the British throne, who attended a charity benefit on Wednesday night in addition to visiting the National Gallery and administering investitures at Windsor Castle.

This is the second time that Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. He previously contracted the virus in March 2020, with the palace saying at the time that he was experiencing mild symptoms but remained "in good health."

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.